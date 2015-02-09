Technical Analysis for EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD and USDCHF

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

past data is €0.3B

forecast data is €-0.1B

actual data is €-1.9B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - France Current Account] = The current account released by the Banque de France is a net flow of current transactions, including goods, services and interest payments into and out of France. A current account surplus indicates that the flow of capital into the country exceeds the capital reduction. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the Euro, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).

France's current account turned to a deficit in December from a surplus in the previous month, as the visible trade shortfall widened on the back of higher volume of oil imports, data from the Bank of France showed Wednesday.

The current account showed a deficit of EUR 1.9 billion versus a surplus of EUR 0.3 billion in November. The goods trade surplus widened to EUR 1.9 billion from EUR 1 billion, while the surplus in the services trade fell to EUR 0.1 billion from EUR 1.4 billion.

The income account balances were stable. The financial account showed a deficit of EUR 16.3 billion compared to a surplus of EUR 5.1 billion in the previous month. The capital account surplus grew to EUR 0.5 billion from EUR 0.1 billion.