The Candle Sniper Method

“TIMING”

What next do I do?

This method has been proven delivering profit on my daily trading and I just broke my own trade record in last week. Usually, I did about $1000 – $2000 a week. But since I discovered about the secret of high volume trade and the behave of candle, now I can produce about $10.000 – $15.000 a week. This is relative, depends on the lot volume used. I did with volume from 10 Lot up t0 25 Lot.How is it possible? What is the secret? How about the risk?I saw those candle chart and trend is just like a human being. They can feel happy to go through, the can tired and waiting for next spirit to go through or going back slowly, or even going back with fast.A candle can be so aggressive or can be spoiled too. You can see how much time they being aggressive and how many time they can be spoiled (sideways).The most important thing of my trading method is, never trade on happening aggressive candle, and get ready to enter when they are being spoiled.Just like what I wrote before, so I just trade on candle. Other indicator that I’m using is only Supply-Demand Indicator. With reading the candle and Supply-Demand Indicator, I can trade using time frame 15 minutes and get the exactly profit for just maximum at 5 pips. Usually I just take 3 pips. Of course with high lot volume.Basically, “Trade only on 100% accuracy with low pips and high volume”Is it possible for 100% accuracy? YES! why not? That’s why I just using candle and 1 indicator. Many traders using so many indicators and fulfill them in their chart screen just like a crowd. Even they made them self dizzy and don’t know which one should be precise and accurate. Is it MA Cross? MACD? Fibonaci? So why you put those all in your chart if they can not give you good analytic for 100% accuracy?Don’t just put indicator for style. That is stupid. You doing forex trade for having profit, for gaining money. Not for showing off our indicator to everybody and post it on facebook. Don’t be ridiculous!After you understand what I wrote on the past posted article (#1 and #2), now the last key is the “Timing”. For me, the timeing on forex trading has two kind: candle timing and market timing. All traders knows about time of changing candle to the new one. In 1 hour time frame, we can see new candle every hour. In 15 minutes candle we can see new candle every 15 minutes, etc.The market timing is important to make a decisions which currencies pair we have to choose. Here are what i watching on my time:07.00-10.00 (GMT+7) is the time for me to watch and trade on USDJPY, AUDUSD, and EURJPY.14.00-16.00 (GMT+7) is the time for me to watch and trade on EURJPY and EURUSD.20.00-22.00 (GMT+7) is the time for me to watch and trade on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and AUDUSD.So I don’t have to staring on my Metatrader every time, every day, every hour. When I miss a time, i can take the next scheduled time.Forex Trading is the most enjoyment business in the world, you can take your time at any time.Watch candle on every 10 minutes before ending of 1 hour candle. If there is a high movement, I will trade.

Watch candle on every new candle at 30 minutes time frame, there’s usually a 100% accurate movement to enter the trade.





















Here's the resume of Candle Sniper Method

The rules:

Use Only candle and supply-demand indicator on time frame 15 minutes. Don’t prepare anything when the price is moving up or down. Just leave your tradingconsole. Go to your daily work or do some thing else. When the price is on sideways and those candle were inside the supply or demand (blue or red bar), take a prepare and aim the candle. Watch the time. The best shot can be taken on the new M30 candle with M5 new candle. So I must remind and imagine the M30 candle and M5 candle in my mind. Not in my metatrader. At the picture above, I will shoot only when the price start going out from the supply/demand bar, on green arrow. Do not be late to shoot. The example shoot can be see on the post before in here http://aryadega.com/my-own-trading-method-4-example/ I must be patient because I will use big volume lot. I’m not talking about tiny volume lot here. So it must have a 100% accuracy. When the price move to red circle, I will not trade until next sideways happening inside the supply/demand bar again. I believe this can be happen more than 5 times a day, so i won’t be rush to shoot. I will not wasting my bullet for unsure prediction. Once I take a shoot, I will close the trade not more than 5 pips. Some time 3 pips is enough for volume lot 15 or 20.

Avoid these situations:

High Impact News on the related pair. When there is a high impact news, I will let the price move anywhere it like. I will not shoot and wasting my bullet in there. The reverse candle is very dangerous just like aiming a running deer. When it stop running, that is the best time for aiming and take shoot. Using else than this pair: USDJPY, AUDUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, and GBPUSD. Because every pair has they own personality. And my brain does not enough to learn more than 5 personality with my two eyes watching, for shooting. Let the trade open and hoping the candle will take long journey. This is not trading, but this is gambling. I will not gambling with my shoot and my money.

This method need practice just like shooting a target with a gun. More trade you made, more sensitivity you got in your aim and you will know where and when the price will move.