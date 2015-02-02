Technical Analysis for US Dollar, Crude Oil, S&P 500 and Gold - Crude Oil Range Holds, Gold Snaps Monthly Uptrend

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices may be preparing to decline after prices put in a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. Negative RSI divergence bolsters the case for a downside scenario. Near-term support is at 11734, the intersection of the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement and a rising trend line, with a break below that on a daily closing basis exposing the 23.6% level at 11648.



S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices declined as expected after putting in a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. A daily close below the 1998.00-30 area marked by a rising trend line and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement exposes the 50% level at 1955.80.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices turned sharply lower, overturning the monthly uptrend. A daily close below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1253.77 exposes the 50% level at 1237.18. Alternatively, a push above the 23.6% Fib at 1274.30 targets trend line support-turned-resistance at 1299.63.



CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are stalling having attempted to recover as expected. A daily close above the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement at 50.49 exposes the 23.6% level at 53.77. Alternatively, a reversal below the 14.6% Fib expansion at 47.07 targets the 23.6% threshold at 43.79.



