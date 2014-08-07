The Tweezer Bottom candlestick pattern is a powerful bullish candlestick reversal pattern.

Tweezer Bottom formation consists of two candlesticks:

Bearish Candle (Day 1)

Bullish Candle (Day 2)





Tweezer Bottom occurs during a downtrend when bears continue to take prices lower, usually closing the day near the lows (a bearish sign). Nevertheless, Day 2 is completely opposite because prices open and go nowhere but upwards. This bullish advance on Day 2 sometimes eliminates all losses from the previous day.



Tweezer Bottom Candlestick Chart Example







The bears pushed the price of Exxon-Mobil (XOM) downwards on Day 1; however, the market on Day 2 opened where prices closed on Day 1 and went straight up, reversing the losses of Day 2. A buy signal would generally be given on the day after the Tweezer Bottom, assuming the candlestick was bullish green.

