The Bearish Engulfing Candlestick is a powerful bearish reversal candle pattern.

Smaller Bullish Candle (Day 1)

Larger Bearish Candle (Day 2)

The Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern is a bearish reversal pattern, usually occuring at the top of an uptrend. The pattern consists of two Candlesticks:









Intra-day Bearish Engulfing Pattern



The following 15-minute chart of Verizon (VZ) is of the 2-day period comprising the Bearish Engulfing Pattern example on the prior page:





Day 1: As is seen in the chart above, Day 1 was an up day, closing near the day's high (bullish sentiment).

Day 2: The open was a gap up, a very bullish sign; nevertheless, the bulls ran out of buying pressure and prices fell the rest of the day, closing near the day's lows (bearish sentiment) and lower than Day 1's lows.

The Bearish Engulfing Pattern is one of the strongest candlestick reversal patterns. Its opposite is the Bullish Engulfing Pattern