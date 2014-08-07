The Bullish Engulfing Candlestick is a powerful bullish candlestick reversal pattern.

The power of the Bullish Engulfing Pattern comes from the incredible change of sentiment from a bearish gap down in the morning, to a large bullish real body candle that closes at the highs of the day. Bears have overstayed their welcome and bulls have taken control of the market.





For the candlestick chart pattern to be confirmed as the Bullish Engulfing Candlestick following criteria must be fulfilled: