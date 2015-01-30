SOMETHING TO READ - Mastering the Trade: Proven Techniques for Profiting from Intraday and Swing Trading Setups

Mastering the Trade: Proven Techniques for Profiting from Intraday and Swing Trading Setups

by John F. Carter





The bestselling Mastering the Trade presents you with a step-by-step approach for becoming a successful trader. Written with authority by fulltime trader and fund manager, John F. Carter, this straightforward, all-you-need-to-know resource combines an insightful market overview with specific trading strategies and concepts.



When it was first published in 2005, Mastering the Trade became an instant classic in the world of day trading. Now, veteran day trader and educator John F. Carter has updated his time-proven swing trading technique to help you succeed in an environment vastly transformed by volatility and technology. Universally acclaimed for its sophisticated yet easy-to-execute methods, this practical, results-driven guide provides everything you need to make a lucrative career as a day traderâ€”from preparing yourself psychologically for the unique demands of day trading to timing the market, managing risk, and planning future trades.Mastering the Trade sets aside timeworn basics and rehashed ideas to examine in detail the underlying factors that cause prices to move. Providing the tools you need to make the right decisions at the right times, it helps you enter market shifts early and either pull out before losses accrue or hang on for a long and refreshingly predictable ride.