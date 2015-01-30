SOMETHING TO READ - Mastering the Trade: Proven Techniques for Profiting from Intraday and Swing Trading Setups

0
Mastering the Trade: Proven Techniques for Profiting from Intraday and Swing Trading Setups
by John F. Carter
The
bestselling Mastering the Trade presents you with a step-by-step
approach for becoming a successful trader. Written with authority by
fulltime trader and fund manager, John F. Carter, this straightforward,
all-you-need-to-know resource combines an insightful market overview
with specific trading strategies and concepts.
Mastering the Trade sets aside timeworn basics and rehashed ideas to examine in detail the underlying factors that cause prices to move. Providing the tools you need to make the right decisions at the right times, it helps you enter market shifts early and either pull out before losses accrue or hang on for a long and refreshingly predictable ride.