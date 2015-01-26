EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 25.01 - 01.02: Bearish Breakdown

D1 price is on primary bearish with secondary breakdown:
- The price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo and too far from Senkou Span A line which is the birtual border berweek the primary bearish and the primary bulish. It means that we can not expect any reversal of the price movement from bearish to the bullish in the near future for example
- Chinkou Span line is showing good breakdown of the price for all the timeframes started with H4
- Nearest support level is 1.1315
- Nearest resistance level is 1.1859
W1 price is on primary bullish with the secondary correction started in the middle of December last year.
MN price
is on bullish trend which was stopped by 121.84 resistance level.
If D1 price will break 1.1315 support level on close bar so the bearish breakdown will be continuing for whole the week
If D1 price will break 1.1859 resistance level so we may see the market rally inside the primary bearish
If not so it will be the ranging between 1.1859 and 1.1315 levels
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1.1859 resistance for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.1315 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bearish
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on EURUSD price movement for this coming week)
2015-01-26 09:00 GMT (or 11:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Ifo Business Climate]
2015-01-27 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
2015-01-27 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - New Home Sales]
2015-01-27 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
2015-01-28 19:00 GMT (or 21:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
2015-01-29 08:55 GMT (or 10:55 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Unemployment Change]
2015-01-29 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Unemployment Claims]
2015-01-30 07:00 GMT (or 09:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Retail Sales]
2015-01-30 08:00 GMT (or 10:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Spanish GDP]
2015-01-30 08:00 GMT (or 10:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Spanish CPI ]
2015-01-30 10:00 GMT (or 12:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - CPI Flash Estimate]
2015-01-30 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - GDP]
Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on EURUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|1.1859 (D1)
|1.1315 (D1)
|1.2556 (W1)
|1.1114 (H4)
|1.3444 (MN1)
|N/A
SUMMARY : bearish
TREND : breakdown