August 4-8, Forex Weekly Forecast

Last week inflation fell deeper in EUR-zone, to 0.4%, and cast a dark cloud on quite satisfactory employment and consumption data. The pound continued falling on more weak data in what looks like a u-turn rather than a correction. Weak data in Japan helped USD/JPY move higher and weak Australian data sent the AUD below 0.93. The kiwi and the loonie were not spared, but also managed to stage a recovery in an exciting week.

The US dollar was in the groove: the excellent GDP report that showed 4% Q2 growth (annualized) and speculation about an upcoming rate hike (despite a not-too hawkish Fed) boosted the cash note. The below expectations Non-Farm Payrolls report took out some of the shine of the greenback, however, the US economy continues doing well. Will it be the same next week though?