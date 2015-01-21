EUR/USD

"Can Mario Draghi QE push Euro to 1.10, What if he disappoints where are we heading ? "

If Draghi disappoints the financial markets tomorrow in ECB Press Conference by going on a lower base than where EURO would be heading is a question to be discussed. Majority of the Financial Analysts are expecting ECB President will announce a bond-purchase program on Jan 22. Forecasted target is of 550 billion-euro. ECB conference on 22nd Jan would confirm that whether Draghi meets the expectation or fall short on that.





