Technical Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil: S&P 500 Struggling to Extend Reversal Below December Low, Gold Prices Stall

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices may be carving out a top after prices put in a bearish Evening Star candle pattern. Near-term support is at 11599, the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement, with a break below that on a daily closing basis exposing the 23.6% level at 11527.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices declined as expected after putting in a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. A daily close below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1988.00 exposes the 50% level at 1955.80.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices appear poised to continue higher after rising to the strongest level in over four months. A daily close above the 123.6% Fibonacci expansion at 1300.39 exposes the 138.2% level at 1316.16. Alternatively, a turn back below the 100% Fib at 1274.89 targets the 1249.39-55.20 area marked by the 76.4% expansion and the October 21 high.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are attempting to recover as expected. A daily close above the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement at 50.49 exposes the 23.6% level at 53.77. Alternatively, a reversal below channel top resistance-turned-support at 47.45 targets the January 13 low at 45.17.

