Russell 2000 Stock Index Forecast 2015

The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe. The Russell 2000 Index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of that index. It includes approximately 2000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership. The Russell 2000 is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased small-cap barometer and is completely reconstituted annually to ensure larger stocks do not distort the performance and characteristics of the true small-cap opportunity set.Russell 2000 Stock Index Forecast Index Values Average of Month :
|Month
|Date
|Forecast
Value
|50%
Correct +/-
|80%
Correct +/-
|0
|Dec 2014
|1,181.6
|+/-0
|+/-0
|1
|Jan 2015
|1,144
|+/-26
|+/-50
|2
|Feb 2015
|1,066
|+/-34
|+/-66
|3
|Mar 2015
|1,082
|+/-41
|+/-77
|4
|Apr 2015
|1,009
|+/-46
|+/-86
|5
|May 2015
|1,002
|+/-50
|+/-95
|6
|Jun 2015
|955
|+/-54
|+/-102
Russell 2000 Stock Index Past Trend Present Value & Future Projection :