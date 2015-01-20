Russell 2000 Stock Index Forecast 2015

The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe. The Russell 2000 Index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of that index. It includes approximately 2000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership. The Russell 2000 is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased small-cap barometer and is completely reconstituted annually to ensure larger stocks do not distort the performance and characteristics of the true small-cap opportunity set.

Month Date Forecast

Value 50%

Correct +/- 80%

Correct +/- 0 Dec 2014 1,181.6 +/-0 +/-0 1 Jan 2015 1,144 +/-26 +/-50 2 Feb 2015 1,066 +/-34 +/-66 3 Mar 2015 1,082 +/-41 +/-77 4 Apr 2015 1,009 +/-46 +/-86 5 May 2015 1,002 +/-50 +/-95 6 Jun 2015 955 +/-54 +/-102







