Russell 2000 Stock Index Forecast 2015
Forecasts

20 January 2015, 15:11
Sergey Golubev
The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe. The Russell 2000 Index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of that index. It includes approximately 2000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership. The Russell 2000 is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased small-cap barometer and is completely reconstituted annually to ensure larger stocks do not distort the performance and characteristics of the true small-cap opportunity set.

Russell 2000 Stock Index Forecast Index Values Average of Month :

Month Date Forecast
Value		 50%
Correct +/-		 80%
Correct +/-
0 Dec 2014 1,181.6 +/-0 +/-0
1 Jan 2015 1,144 +/-26 +/-50
2 Feb 2015 1,066 +/-34 +/-66
3 Mar 2015 1,082 +/-41 +/-77
4 Apr 2015 1,009 +/-46 +/-86
5 May 2015 1,002 +/-50 +/-95
6 Jun 2015 955 +/-54 +/-102

Russell 2000 Stock Index Past Trend Present Value & Future Projection :



