Forex Time Announces the Launch of the FXTM Web Trader

As the forex industry evolves and information and technology permeate our lives with such an astonishing rate, there is a constant need for better products and even more efficient services that put the user in control. In the past many things were considered as natural restrictions to the way business is conducted; today, nothing is impossible.

The FXTM Web Trader is designed to lift the limitations imposed by conventional trading software by offering a way to trade forex online, directly through your favorite web browser!

It comes with unique features and benefits that make available to our clients an assortment of opportunities that maximize their time and productivity.

With no installations necessary, the Web Trader is the ultimate trading platform for the trader who values portability and flexibility. Its powerful architecture also provides fully customized charts, a multilingual interface and single click execution!

You can choose from an array of supported account types to launch the Web Trader and start trading the markets on the go with the ease and convenience that you deserve. Regardless of the device of choice or the place, as long as you have an internet connection, you can access your account and start trading instantly with FXTM.

Click here to launch the Web Trader!

For more information please visit Forex Time.