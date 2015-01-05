FXTM Launches Malay and Urdu Websites

Taking deep pride in our international culture, presence and ethos, we are very pleased to announce the launch of two more languages on our website: Malay and Urdu!

Having established a global presence in European, Asian and Middle Eastern regions, we've made a commitment to make our website available in as many languages as possible. We completely understand that clients prefer to browse their favorite websites in their native language and our aim is to make this a reality for as many of our clients worldwide as we can.

To access Malay and Urdu on our website, all you have to do is select from a drop-down menu on the top right.

For more information please visit: Forex Time



