10 Monday Reads

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- 2014: The year that nothing worked (Fortune)
- How to Spot a Bad Forecaster (A Wealth of Common Sense)
- Ten Economic Questions for 2015 (Calculated Risk)
- Swedroe: How To Think About Bear Markets (ETF.com)
- US, Europe and EM: 2015 in Bullets (Mark Dow)
- Why 0% Rates? Tech, Globalization & EM (Not QE) (Investing Caffeine)
- Here’s why Larry Summers is wrong about secular stagnation (WonkBlog)
- Pain Really Does Make Us Gain (New Yorker)
- Rational and Irrational Thought: The Thinking that IQ Tests Miss (Scientific American)
- The Biggest Music Comeback of 2014: Vinyl Records (WSJ)
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