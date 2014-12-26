XAUUSD levels to consider in 2015

Just to consider without too much technical noise, the various price levels to pay attention during 2015.

#XAUUSD may surprise to the upside with limited horse power. If and we have to accept, it is a big "If" note that prices around $1,390.26 will be an important resistance. Thinking about long-term positions a long or even short trade looks to have a 1:1 risk

This picture shares one single message: "It can go either way." but somehow with limited risk. Only, but only when Gold does not trade back to our old boy $900.00

Do not lie to yourself, if it keeps trading at this prices lots of Gold miners are going to suffer just like "Fracking" buddies in the USA.

Know your risk!