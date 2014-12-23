Price pattern Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Grude Oil

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices arestruggling to breach December’s high, with negative RSI divergence warning a double top may be forming. A daily close below the 14.6% Fibonacci retracementat 11489 exposes the 23.6% level at 11379.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are testing resistance in the 2067.90-79.60 area marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion and the December 5 high. A daily close above this barrier exposes the 50% level at 2098.60. Negative RSI divergence warns of ebbing upside momentum however and hints a reversal lower may be in the cards. A move below the 23.6% Fib at 2029.80 targets the 14.6% expansion at 2006.40.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are struggling with downside follow-through after breaking support at the bottom of a rising channel set from early November. A break below the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion at 1187.39 exposes the 38.2% level at 1156.00.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices put in the largest daily advance in two months, reclaiming a foothold above the 62.00 figure. A break above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 63.94 exposes the 38.2% level at 67.31.