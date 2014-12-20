10 Weekend Reads - What are you reading?

What Happened When Marissa Mayer Tried to Be Steve Jobs (NYT Magazine)

China is Planning to Purge Foreign Technology and Replace With Homegrown Suppliers (Bloomberg) • The most powerful financial regulators in the world — and they never asked for the job (Medium)



Why the Oil Rout Has Spread Economists See Benefits of Cheaper Oil. But Before the Gain, Markets Feel the Pain (WSJ)



Can the stock market save millennials? ‘Depression babies’ must not run away from investing in stocks because it is their safest long-term bet, says Patrick O’Shaughnessy, the author of Millennial Money (The Guardian)



Playing Chicken: Antibiotics made modern farming possible. By abusing them, we risk everything (The Walrus)



‘Asteroids’ and The Dawn of the Gamer Age (Daily Beast)



The Problem with Music (The Baffler)



Livin’ Thing: An Oral History of ‘Boogie Nights’(Grantland)



Can You Survive the Navy Seal Workout? (Outside)





What are you reading?