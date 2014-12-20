10 Weekend Reads - What are you reading?

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- What Happened When Marissa Mayer Tried to Be Steve Jobs (NYT Magazine)
- China is Planning to Purge Foreign Technology and Replace With Homegrown Suppliers (Bloomberg)
• The most powerful financial regulators in the world — and they never asked for the job (Medium)
- Why the Oil Rout Has Spread Economists See Benefits of Cheaper Oil. But Before the Gain, Markets Feel the Pain (WSJ)
- Can the stock market save millennials? ‘Depression babies’ must not
run away from investing in stocks because it is their safest long-term
bet, says Patrick O’Shaughnessy, the author of Millennial Money (The Guardian)
- Playing Chicken: Antibiotics made modern farming possible. By abusing them, we risk everything (The Walrus)
- ‘Asteroids’ and The Dawn of the Gamer Age (Daily Beast)
- The Problem with Music (The Baffler)
- Livin’ Thing: An Oral History of ‘Boogie Nights’(Grantland)
- Can You Survive the Navy Seal Workout? (Outside)
What are you reading?