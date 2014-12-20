10 Weekend Reads - What are you reading?
Market News

10 Weekend Reads - What are you reading?

20 December 2014, 13:25
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
325
  • What Happened When Marissa Mayer Tried to Be Steve Jobs (NYT Magazine)
  • China is Planning to Purge Foreign Technology and Replace With Homegrown Suppliers  (Bloomberg) • The most powerful financial regulators in the world — and they never asked for the job (Medium)
  • Why the Oil Rout Has Spread Economists See Benefits of Cheaper Oil. But Before the Gain, Markets Feel the Pain (WSJ)
  • Can the stock market save millennials? ‘Depression babies’ must not run away from investing in stocks because it is their safest long-term bet, says Patrick O’Shaughnessy, the author of Millennial Money (The Guardian)
  • Playing Chicken: Antibiotics made modern farming possible. By abusing them, we risk everything (The Walrus)
  • ‘Asteroids’ and The Dawn of the Gamer Age (Daily Beast)
  • The Problem with Music (The Baffler)
  • Livin’ Thing: An Oral History of ‘Boogie Nights’(Grantland)
  • Can You Survive the Navy Seal Workout? (Outside)


What are you reading?


#China, Marissa Mayer, Oral History, Millennial Money