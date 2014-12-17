Prepare to trade the GBPUSD breakout

There is not much movement going on with the GBPUSD at the moment right now, but this is due to the triangular wedge consolidation that has taken place earlier today. Both the Euro and Pound have experienced gains due to a few key events. Euro gains followed to more ECB stimulus following Germany's sluggish growth.

In any event, here is a short term 15 minute view of the this pair: GBPUSD-M15

Break out is expected to be on the upside as the current state marks close outs of existing buy orders.