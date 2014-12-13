GENERALISED FOREX FORECAST FOR 15–19 DECEMBER 2014

Generalising the opinions of 35 analysts from world leading banks and broker companies collected in a table as well as forecasts based on different methods of technical and graphical analysis, the following can be concluded:

- regarding the EUR/USD pair a short continuation of the increasing trend to the level of 1.2515 is possible at the start of the week, after which both experts and indicators practically with one voice predict a fall of the pair to at least the 1.2375 mark;

- it is most probable that the GBP/USD pair will continue its sideways trend in the channel of 1.5560÷1.5830;

- the USD/JPY pair, after completing the rebound, is predicted to return to its main - increasing - trend and grow to the level of 120.65;

- the USD/CHF pair, possibly, will further decrease to the support level in the region of 0.9600, after which it should strive upwards to the level of 0.9810÷0.9830.

***

As for last week’s forecast:

- regarding the EUR/USD pair, although the trend was indicated correctly, the numbers diverge greatly. A fall to the level of 1.2200 was predicted (in reality it was to 1.2250) and a following growth to the 1.2375 mark (in reality it was to 1.2485);

- the GBP/USD pair, having fallen already on Monday to the predicted level of 1.5550, then returned to the average mark of the past three weeks, completely confirming the forecast of continuing its sideways trend;

- concerning the future of the USD/JPY pair, in a fortnight struggle between the indicators and the experts, the latter won - the long awaited rebound downwards finally happened: first to the level of 120.80, and then to the level of 117.60, which experts had already identified in the beginning of December;

- as for the USD/CHF pair, everyone had amicably predicted its growth to the level of April 2013 - 0.9830. On Monday the pair tried to reach this height, but, having reached the level of 0.9817, it turned around and went downwards to the pivot point of the previous one and a half months.

Roman Butko, NordFX & Sergey Ershov



