Gold Drops Below Psy $1200 Level

Gold has had a fascination with the $1200 level over the last few weeks which has seen it trade either side of this level. Over the last week gold traded in a narrow range under $1220 before falling sharply back below to close out last week. In the few weeks prior, gold made repeated runs at the resistance level at $1200 failing every time. Since that time it has returned to back above $1220 before easing lower. Early last week gold reached a new one month high above $1220. Then for the rest of the week gold eased back and gravitated to the key $1200 level again. Throughout November gold enjoyed a strong resurgence back to the key $1200 level where it has met stiff resistance up until recently.







Throughout the second half of October gold fell very strongly and resumed the medium term down trend falling from above $1250 back down through the key $1240 level, down below $1200 to a multi year low near $1130. It spent a few days consolidating around $1160 after the strong fall which has allowed it to rally higher in the last couple of weeks. Earlier in October gold ran into the previous key level at $1240, however it also managed to surge higher to a five week high at $1255. In late August gold enjoyed a resurgence as it moved strongly higher off the support level at $1275, however it then ran into resistance at $1290. In the week prior, gold had been falling lower back towards the medium term support level at $1290 however to finish out last week it fell sharply down to the previous key level at $1275.



