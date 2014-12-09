Price Pattern Amalysis for Gold, US Dollar, S&P 500 and Grude Oil: Gold Slips Back Below $1200

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices resumed their advance after a brief respite, putting in the largest daily advance in five weeks. Near-term resistance is at 11511, the 50% Fibonacci expansion, with a break above that on a daily closing basis exposing the 61.8% level at 11565.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices paused to consolidate, with negative RSI divergence warning of ebbing upside momentum and hinting a turn lower may be ahead. A drop below the 2041.50-49.10 area marked by the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement and the December 1 low exposes the 2018.10-22.10 zone.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are turning lower from resistance at a falling trend line set from early July. A break below the 14.6% Fibonacci expansion at 1189.74 exposes the 23.6% level at 1170.39.



CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices look poised to continue lower after breaching support below the 70.00 figure. A daily close below the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 67.63 exposes the 50% level at 65.96.