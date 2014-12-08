EURUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 07.12 - 14.12: Ranging or Bearish?

D1 price is on primary bearish market condition with trying to break 1.2279 support level:
- The price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo with Senkou Span A line as the nearest kumo border
- Nearest support level is 1.2279
- Nearest resistance level is 1.2506
W1 price is on primary bearish market condition with breaking 1.2357 support on open W1 bar for now.
MN price
is on bearish breakout by breaking 1.2357 support level with Chinkou
Span line of Ichimoku indicator crossing the price from above to below.
If D1 price will break 1.2279
support level so the primary bearish will be continuing
If D1 price will break 1.2506 resistance level so the secondary rally may be started within the primary bearish with possible reversal to bullish condition
If not so we may see the ranging within bearish market condition.
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1.2506 resistance for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.2279 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bearish
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on EURUSD price movement for this coming week)
2014-12-08 07:00 GMT (or 09:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Industrial Production]
2014-12-09 07:00 GMT (or 09:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Trade Balance]
2014-12-09 07:45 GMT (or 09:45 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - French Trade Balance]
2014-12-10 01:30 GMT (or 03:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - CPI]
2014-12-10 19:00 GMT (or 21:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Federal Budget Balance]
2014-12-11 10:15 GMT (or 12:15 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Targeted LTRO]
2014-12-12 05:30 GMT (or 07:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - Industrial Production]
2014-12-12 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - PPI]
2014-12-12 14:55 GMT (or 16:55 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - UoM Consumer Sentiment]Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on EURUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|1.2506
|1.2357
|1.2531
|1.2279
|1.2770
|N/A
SUMMARY : bearish