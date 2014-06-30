New report: inflation in euro zone holds at 0.5% in June

Just posted official preliminary data on Monday. Consumer price inflation in the euro zone held steady in June, paying attention to concerns over the threat of deflation in the region.

Euro zone inflation holds steady at 0.5% in June.

In a report Eurostat said consumer price inflation increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.5% this month, in line with expectations and unchanged from May.

Core CPI, which excludes food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco costs rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in June, accelerating from 0.7% in May and above expectations for a 0.7%.

Following the release of the data, the euro held on to gains against the U.S. dollar, with EUR/USD rising 0.07% to trade at 1.3660.

Meanwhile, European stock markets remained higher. The DJ Euro Stoxx 50 rised on 0.2%, France’s CAC 40 inched up 0.1%, Germany's DAX rose 0.4%, while London’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.1%.