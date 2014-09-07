TRADING MANUAL - Importance of TrendLines

Q: Which platform to use with this software?

A: You can use any trading platform! Yes, you can use MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TradeStation, NinjaTrader... because the software runs on dedicated computers and you only need a web browser to get the instant result online.



Q: How many currency pairs does Forex Trendy scan?

A: It scans 34 Forex pairs on 9 time frames from 1-minute to monthly. Together 34 pairs x 9 time frames = 306 charts.



Q: What method is used to determine the trend?

A: The trend reliability is determined by the "Trend Drawdown" - a method that uses no indicators, but pure price action. This method is explained in the ebook you will get in the subscription.



Q: Which configuration do I need?

A: Use the latest version of any major web browser (Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Safari, Opera...)



Q: Does it work on mobile devices?

A: Yes, it has been tested on several mobile devices and browsers.



"I really like your idea of taking only the best trending pair and even time frame. I am very impressed with such a simple and effective approach. I am not a tech guy and I am amazed how it works online without anything to install... I just log in two times a day and check for any interesting pairs."



Stephen Ross, NY



"I use this software every day together with my own system and two EAs. I execute trades only when trend drawdown is below 15% so I decreased the trade frequency, but I got two times better results. I am also interested in pattern recognition, I haven't tried it yet, but it looks amazing!"



Julien Labonne, Florida, USA



"I would highly recommend this service to anyone serious about forex trading. Another one that gives back much more than he receives. The real value for such a low price is rare in the forex industry."



Sebastian, Germany





