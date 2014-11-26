Better, Faster and Easier Referral FXTM System

FXTM Partners loves rewarding partners for their efforts. Its true mission however, is to make their work effortless. It is with this goal in mind that the Quick Affiliate program was conceived.

The new affiliate system aims to improve the way affiliate partners engage and interact with referrals and make the process as easy and straight forward as possible.

How it works?

Using the Quick Affiliate link below, our system will track any referrals coming through your link and assign those referrals to you. Once someone has registered, you will be notified by email immediately. Only then will you be required to complete your registration.

Swap the email address in the example below with your email, to get your unique referral link:

http://www.forextime.com/eu/?agnt=JohnSmith@forextime.com

Send it to your friends and network of associates, sit back and relax and we will notify you as soon as you have a new referral, at which point you will be asked to complete your registration.

The powerful marketing tools, high paying commission scheme and now even easier referral system available at FXTM Partners, present a great opportunity to enhance your online presence and target your audience with the products and services they need.

Becoming an affiliate has never been quicker or easier!



