RTR Momentum Trend NASDAQ US Stocks+ EA for MT5 - The Backtests and Set files

Terminal: MT5

Date Range tested: 01-Jan-2018 to 15-Oct-2023 (5 Years 9 months)

Leverage: 1:25

Deposit: $10,000 US Dollars

Risk per trade 1% of Account Balance

All single tests are ‘Every Tick based on Real Ticks’ modelling. They will be worse than the open prices modelling results.

This NASDAQ Stock+ edition trades stock tickers.

Stocks Gap up and Gap Down, this means 'open prices modelling' is not good enough for single backtests. For example if there is an overnight gap down , and it gaps down further than our buy position stop loss, open prices modelling will assume SL was guaranteed, this is more reason to always use ‘Every Tick based on Real Ticks’ for single tests. Open Price modelling is quite accurate for tickers, that do not gap up/down (like forex).

NDX (USTECH 100 CFD)







