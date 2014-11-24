GOLD (XAUUSD) Technical Analysis 2014, 23.11 - 30.11: Ranging Bearish

D1 price is on primary bearish with secondary market rally:

Chinkou Span line is near to be crossed with the price from below to above for good breakout

Senkou Span A line as the border of Ichimoku cloud/kumo is located exact above the price for now; if the price crosses this line so we may see the reversal of the price movement from primary bearish to the primary bullish market condition.



Nearest support level is 1146.10



Nearest resistance level is 1204.43



W1 price is on primary bearish with ranging between 1131.93 support and 1255.10 resistance levels.

MN price is on bearish market condition for trying to break 1161.17 support for the bearish to be continuing.



If D1 price will break 1204.43 resistance level so the secondary rally within primary bearish will be continuing

If D1 price will break 1146.10 support level so the primary bearish will be continuing

If not so we may see the ranging within bearish market condition.



Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1204.43 resistance for possible buy trade

Recommendation to go short: watch D1 price to break 1146.10 support level for possible sell trade



Trading Summary: bearish



UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on XAUUSD price movement for this coming week)

2014-11-24 14:45 GMT (or 15:45 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Services PMI]

2014-11-25 13:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - GDP]

2014-11-26 09:30 GMT (or 10:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - GDP]

2014-11-26 13:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Unemployment Claims]

2014-11-28 10:00 GMT (or 11:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Unemployment Rate]

2014-11-28 10:00 GMT (or 11:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - CPI Flash Estimate]

Resistance

Support

1204.43

1161.17

1255.10

1146.10

1345.21

1131.93



SUMMARY : bearish



TREND

: ranging