WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, August 24 - 31 for High Frequency Trading Review
Trading Ideas

WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, August 24 - 31 for High Frequency Trading Review

30 August 2014, 15:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
410
  • How high frequency trading works - High frequency trading hаѕ roiled thе stock аnd bond markets. Thе machines hаνе taken over, аnd thеу саn dο far more business thаn a human саn - video explanation about how it works.
         
         

         


#hft, high frequency trading, Sean Gourley