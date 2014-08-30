WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, August 24 - 31 for High Frequency Trading Review

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- Plan to slow 'Flash Boys' already has some holes - The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the proposal Tuesday in which 1,200 small-cap firms will be divided into three equal-sized groups with different standards governing each.
- How high frequency trading works - High frequency trading hаѕ roiled thе stock аnd bond markets. Thе machines hаνе taken over, аnd thеу саn dο far more business thаn a human саn - video explanation about how it works.
- Sean Gourley - High frequency trading and the new algorithmic ecosystem - Dr. Sean Gourley is the founder and CTO of Quid. He is a Physicist by training and has studied the mathematical patterns of war and terrorism. He is building tools to augment human intelligence:
- High frequency and algorithmic trading firms remain one of the most active recruitment areas in the City