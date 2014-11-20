Trading the News: U.S. Consumer Price Index

A downtick in the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) may spark a more meaningful rebound in EUR/USD as it dampens the interest rate outlook for the world’s largest economy.

What's Expected:



Why Is This Event Important:





It seems as though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is in no rush to normalize monetary policy as a growing number of central bank officials highlight the downside risk for inflation expectations, and a marked slowdown in price growth may undermine the bullish sentiment surrounding the greenback as central bank hawks Richard Fisher and Charles Plosser lose their vote in 2015.

How To Trade This Event Risk



Bearish USD Trade: U.S. CPI Slows to Annualized 1.6% or Lower



Need to see green, five-minute candle following the release to consider a long trade on EURUSD

If market reaction favors a bearish dollar trade, buy EURUSD with two separate position

Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward

Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit

Bullish USD Trade: Headline & Core Price Growth Exceed Market Expectations

Need green, five-minute candle to favor a short EURUSD trade

Implement same setup as the bearish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction

EUR/USD Daily Chart







With the break of the monthly opening range, will watch former support on EUR/USD for new resistance.

Interim Resistance: 1.2610 (61.8% expansion) to 1.2620 (50% retracement)

Interim Support: 1.2280 (100% expansion) to 1.2300 pivot

Impact that the U.S. CPI report has had on EUR/USD during the last release

Period Data Released Estimate Actual Pips Change

(1 Hour post event ) Pips Change

(End of Day post event) SEP

2014 10/22/2014 12:30 GMT 1.6% 1.7% -24 -59

EURUSD M5: 38 pips price movement by USD - CPI news event :





