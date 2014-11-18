Trading News Events: GBP Consumer Price Index









Despite the downward revision to the BoE’s growth & inflation forecast, sticky price growth in the U.K. may spur a greater dissent within the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), and it seems as though Governor Mark Carney will continue to prepare household & businesses for higher borrowing-costs as the economic recovery becomes more broad-based.

Bullish GBP Trade: U.K. Core Inflation Rebounds in October



Need red, five-minute candle following the release to consider a short British Pound trade

If market reaction favors selling sterling, short GBP/USD with two separate position

Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward

Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit

Bearish GBP Trade: CPI Report Falls Short of Market Forecast

Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long GBP/USD trade

Implement same setup as the bearish British Pound trade, just in reverse

GBP/USD Daily

GBP/USD remains vulnerable to further losses as the RSI appears to be sliding back into oversold territory.

Interim Resistance: 1.6000 (50.0% retracement) to 1.6020 pivot

Interim Support: 1.5540 (61.8% expansion) to 1.5550 (78.6% retracement)

Impact that the U.K. CPI report has had on GBP during the last release

