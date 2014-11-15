EUR/GBP Technical Pattern Analysis: prices are too close to resistance
15 November 2014, 21:11
Euro has launched a brisk recovery against the British Pound, rising to the highest level in a month. Near-term resistance is at 0.7947, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, with a break above that on a daily closing basis exposing the 76.4% level at 0.7985. Alternatively, a turn back below the 50% Fib at 0.7917 opens the door for a challenge of the 38.2% retracement at 0.7887.





Prices are too close to resistance to justify entering long from a risk/reward perspective. On the other hand, the absence of a defined bearish reversal signal suggests that taking up the short side is premature. With that in mind we will remain flat for now.
