Dian Kemala AUDUSD 30 July

Bullish analysis on aussie still continue from last month, traping inside 224 equilibrium may break up and reach target at 0.9552, if 0.9324 as minor fibonacci support level not break.





From the smaller timeframe, there is two Bullish scenario, Entry long at fibonacci retracement 0.9384 with ABCD pattern target at 0.9479 or waiting for double bottom at 0.9331 target at fibonacci resistance level at 0.9437.





And if we look for bearish scenario, we can see a strong Head and shoulder's pattern combine with channel down with target bearish at double bottom around minor fibonacci support level at 0.9330.





disclaimer :Trading on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest or do any trading activities you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.