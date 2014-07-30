EUR/USD closes at lowest level in seven months
30 July 2014, 13:12
  • EUR/USD closed at its lowest level in seven months on Friday before recovering modestly off the 6th square root relationship of the 2013 low near 1.343
  • Our near-term trend bias is lower in the euro while below 1.3545
  • A daily close below a key Fibonacci confluence in the 1.3395 area is needed to set off a more material move lower
  • A very minor cycle turn window is tomorrow ahead of a more important one around the middle of next week
  • A move over 1.3545 would turn us positive on the euro



Instrument Support 2 Support 1 Spot Resistance 1 Resistance 2
EUR/USD 1.3395 1.3430 1.3430 1.3545 1.3590
