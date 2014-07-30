EUR/USD closes at lowest level in seven months

0
- EUR/USD closed at its lowest level in seven months on Friday before recovering modestly off the 6th square root relationship of the 2013 low near 1.343
- Our near-term trend bias is lower in the euro while below 1.3545
- A daily close below a key Fibonacci confluence in the 1.3395 area is needed to set off a more material move lower
- A very minor cycle turn window is tomorrow ahead of a more important one around the middle of next week
- A move over 1.3545 would turn us positive on the euro
|Instrument
|Support 2
|Support 1
|Spot
|Resistance 1
|Resistance 2
|EUR/USD
|1.3395
|1.3430
|1.3430
|1.3545
|1.3590