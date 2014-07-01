Dow Jones 30 forecast for the week of June 30, 2014, Technical Analysis

The Dow Jones 30 fell during most of the week, but found enough support at the 16,800 level to turn things back around and form a hammer of sorts. The 17,000 level just above is massive resistance, so we can get above there we believe that this market could continue to go much higher. We certainly cannot sell now, there as far too much bullish pressure underneath. Ultimately, we believe that this market goes to the 20,000 level, although it will obviously take a significant amount of time and effort.