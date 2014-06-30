IBEX forecast week of June 30, 2014, Technical Analysis

The IBEX fell during the course of the week, but found the €10,900 level to be supportive enough to keep the market somewhat afloat. Because of this, we feel that the buyers will stepping sooner or later, but also recognize that the €10,700 level is much more supportive. With that, we are a bit hesitant to start going long here and would like to see a supportive candle below in order to start buying again. We have no interest in selling, because quite frankly this is a market that is just far too bullish to do so.









