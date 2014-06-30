NASDAQ forecast for the week of June 30, 2014, Technical Analysis

The NASDAQ broke higher during the course of the week after initially testing the 4350 level, thereby forming not only a hammer, the closing just below the 4400 level. This area looks rather good to go, as we have broken to a fresh, new high. This fresh, new high should send this market much higher, and we believe that the NASDAQ is now free to climb all the way to the 4500 level initially, and then ultimately the 5000 level. Pullbacks should continue to be buying opportunities as the NASDAQ is most certainly bullish.











