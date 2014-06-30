MIB forecast for the week of June 30, 2014, Technical Analysis

The Italian index looked a bit soft during the course of the week, closing towards the very bottom of the range. This suggests that the market could continue to fall from here, and that’s course reasonable considering that there is a massive gap below that has yet to be filled. We would expect that gap to hold as support though, as you would not only have a hammer just below, but also the suggestion of an uptrend line. We believe that the MIB falls a bit going forward, but ultimately should find buyers to push higher in the long term.











