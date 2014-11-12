Technical Pattern Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, GOLD and CRUDE OIL

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices may be gearing up for a turn lower after prices produced a bearish Dark Cloud Cover candlestick pattern. Near-term support is at 11246, the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement, with a break below that on a daily closing basis exposing the 23.6% level at 11211.





S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices pushed to another record higher, with buyers now aiming to challenge resistance marked by the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion at 2051.00. A break above this barrier on a daily closing basis exposes the 38.2% level at 2081.20.







GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices turned lower anew after testing resistance in the 1178.86-80.84 area marked by the December 2013 low and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. Near-term support is at 1131.11, the 76.4% Fibonacci expansion.





CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices edged below the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 82.22, exposing the 50% level at 80.46. A further move beneath that targets the 61.8% Fib at 78.70.





