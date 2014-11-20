USDCHF Price Pattern Analysis: we entered long USDCHF at 0.9452 and subsequently booked profit on half of the position

0
- USDCHF Technical Strategy: Long at 0.9452
- Support: 0.9541, 0.9441, 0.9359
- Resistance: 0.9658, 0.9741, 0.9815
The US Dollar declined against the Swiss Franc as expected after prices put in a bearish Dark Cloud Cover candlestick pattern. A daily close below 0.9541-64 area marked by a rising trend line and a falling channel bottom exposes the October 29 low at 0.9441. Alternatively, a reversal above the channel top at 0.9658 clears the way for a test of the November 7 high at 0.9741.
