USDCHF Price Pattern Analysis: we entered long USDCHF at 0.9452 and subsequently booked profit on half of the position
Trading Ideas

20 November 2014, 09:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
  • USDCHF Technical Strategy: Long at 0.9452
  • Support: 0.9541, 0.9441, 0.9359
  • Resistance: 0.9658, 0.9741, 0.9815



The US Dollar declined against the Swiss Franc as expected after prices put in a bearish Dark Cloud Cover candlestick pattern. A daily close below 0.9541-64 area marked by a rising trend line and a falling channel bottom exposes the October 29 low at 0.9441. Alternatively, a reversal above the channel top at 0.9658 clears the way for a test of the November 7 high at 0.9741.

#Dark Cloud Cover, short, long