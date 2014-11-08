GENERALISED FOREX FORECAST FOR 10–14 NOVEMBER 2014

Generalising in a table the opinions of 35 analysts from world leading banks and broker companies and forecasts based on different methods of technical analysis, the following can be concluded:

- for 10 to 14 November, the most probable movement of the EUR/USD pair is downwards to the level of 1.2300÷1.2340; while a temporary growth to 1.2510÷1.2540 is not excluded.

- approximately the same can be said about the GBP/USD pair, the main trend being a fall to the level of 1.5760; the strongest level of resistance for this pair being 1.6000.

- for the USD/JPY pair analysts predict a sideways trend; while technical analysis indicators for the most part predict a continuation of the strengthening of the dollar. Most probably last week’s scenario will be repeated – a small growth on the background of sideways movement.

- USD/CHF will carry on striving to rise above the key level of 0.9700.

***

As for last week’s forecast:

- the forecast for EUR/USD showed a fall to the level of 1.2470, which is what happened, although the fall proved to be more rapid – the pair finished at a level of 1.2454.

- the black candle for GBP/USD was also confirmed and the pair ended the week at a level of 1.5872 – next to the predicted support level.

- for the USD/JPY pair sideways movement with a definite growth was predicted, but in reality the dollar was strengthened fairly more than expected.

- and finally the USD/CHF pair fully confirmed the forecast, having held a sideways trend all week, albeit with relatively high volatility for this pair.

Roman Butko, NordFX & Sergey Ershov



