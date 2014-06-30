Wagner Eyes Silver's 'Stellar' Performance

Kitco News wraps up the week with Gary Wagner’s in-depth analysis of the gold market.







Wagner says he’ll be looking at silver this week as well because of the metal’s ‘stellar’ performance in the precious metals space.







“This rally has a unique characteristic,” he says. “To me, it’s really a market that is building a base.” Wagner also talks about his key support and resistance levels for gold as well as how he thinks the metal is set up for the approaching 4-day week. Tune in now for his comprehensive look into both the gold and silver markets. Kitco News, June 27, 2014.



