USOil Technical Analysis - Crude nears important Fibonacci convergence zone
Crude Oil

USOil Technical Analysis - Crude nears important Fibonacci convergence zone

6 November 2014, 06:20
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
352
  • Crude cracked the 2012 low yesterday to trade at its lowest level in three years
  • Our near-term trend bias is lower in the commodity while below 82.80
  • A convergence of the 50% retracement of the 2008-2011 advance and the 200% extension of the 1H14 range around 75.50/74.80 is the next major downside attraction/pivot
  • An important turn window is eyed around the latter part of the month
  • A close over 82.80 is needed to undermine the immediate negative tone in Crude



Crude Strategy: Like the short side while under 82.80

Instrument Support 2 Support 1 Spot Resistance 1 Resistance 2
Crude 74.80 75.50 77.15 79.60 82.80
#oil, grude oil, Convergence, usoil