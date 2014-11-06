USOil Technical Analysis - Crude nears important Fibonacci convergence zone

0
- Crude cracked the 2012 low yesterday to trade at its lowest level in three years
- Our near-term trend bias is lower in the commodity while below 82.80
- A convergence of the 50% retracement of the 2008-2011 advance and the 200% extension of the 1H14 range around 75.50/74.80 is the next major downside attraction/pivot
- An important turn window is eyed around the latter part of the month
- A close over 82.80 is needed to undermine the immediate negative tone in Crude
Crude Strategy: Like the short side while under 82.80
|Instrument
|Support 2
|Support 1
|Spot
|Resistance 1
|Resistance 2
|Crude
|74.80
|75.50
|77.15
|79.60
|82.80