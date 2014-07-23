Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying

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At billionairesportfolio.com our specialty is buying billionaires on a dip. “Bottom fishing” stocks with the presence of an influential investor who is hell-bent on unlocking value is a very powerful formula.
When big activist investors are down on their investments, it tends to raise their sense of urgency and their aggressiveness with management.
Here are five stocks that currently meet our “buying the billionaire on a dip” criteria:
1) Realogy (RLGY) – Billionaires John Paulson and Stephen Mandel of Lone Pine Capital own a combined 17% of this stock. The stock currently sells for $36.56 and its 52-week low is $35. Realogy is a pure play on the recovery in the residential housing market. It owns and franchises the most of the residential real estate brokerage firms, Century 21, Coldwell Banker and Sotheby’s International Realty.
2) Talisman (TLM) – Billionaire Carl Icahn owns almost 6% of this oil and gas exploration company. Icahn’s average cost is around $12 a share and the stock currently sells for $9.87. The 52-week low for the stock is $9.63. Even better, TLM currently pays almost a 3% dividend.
3) Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (SHOS) – Billionaire hedge fund Manager Eddie Lampert recently purchased almost $4 million of this stock at an average price of $20.50 a share. The stock currently sells $19.22 and its 52-week low is $18.91. Billionaire Eddie Lampert currently owns more than 25% of SHOS.
4) Hovanian Enterprises (HOV) – Billionaire distressed investor, Marc Lasry owns nearly 5% of this homebuilder. Marc Lasry runs Avenue Capital the $15 billion dollar distressed hedge fund. Lasry also recently made headlines as the new owner of the NBA team the Milwaukee Bucks. Hovanian is another pure play the recovery in the residential housing market, as it is one of the top homebuilders in the Northeastern United States. The stock currently sells at $4.41 right near its 52-week low of $4.35.
When big activist investors are down on their investments, it tends to raise their sense of urgency and their aggressiveness with management.
Here are five stocks that currently meet our “buying the billionaire on a dip” criteria:
1) Realogy (RLGY) – Billionaires John Paulson and Stephen Mandel of Lone Pine Capital own a combined 17% of this stock. The stock currently sells for $36.56 and its 52-week low is $35. Realogy is a pure play on the recovery in the residential housing market. It owns and franchises the most of the residential real estate brokerage firms, Century 21, Coldwell Banker and Sotheby’s International Realty.
2) Talisman (TLM) – Billionaire Carl Icahn owns almost 6% of this oil and gas exploration company. Icahn’s average cost is around $12 a share and the stock currently sells for $9.87. The 52-week low for the stock is $9.63. Even better, TLM currently pays almost a 3% dividend.
3) Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (SHOS) – Billionaire hedge fund Manager Eddie Lampert recently purchased almost $4 million of this stock at an average price of $20.50 a share. The stock currently sells $19.22 and its 52-week low is $18.91. Billionaire Eddie Lampert currently owns more than 25% of SHOS.
4) Hovanian Enterprises (HOV) – Billionaire distressed investor, Marc Lasry owns nearly 5% of this homebuilder. Marc Lasry runs Avenue Capital the $15 billion dollar distressed hedge fund. Lasry also recently made headlines as the new owner of the NBA team the Milwaukee Bucks. Hovanian is another pure play the recovery in the residential housing market, as it is one of the top homebuilders in the Northeastern United States. The stock currently sells at $4.41 right near its 52-week low of $4.35.