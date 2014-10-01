Technical Analysis for US DOLLAR, S&P 500, GOLD and CRUDE OIL: S&P 500 Clears a Path Above 2000 and Gold Prices Approaching Monthly Low

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices appear to be on track to resume its longer-term rising trend after completing a Flag continuation pattern last week. A daily close above the 11102-43 area marked by the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion and the October 3 high exposes the 38.2% level at 11216.



S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices resumed their advance after a brief pause, with buyers now aiming to challenge resistance marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 2010.10. A break above that on a daily closing basis exposes the 50% level at 2028.30.



GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices turned lower as expected after putting in a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. Sellers now aim to challenge the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 1193.16, with a break below that on a daily closing basis exposing the 1173.99-78.86 area marked by the December 2013 low and the 50% level. Alternatively, a reversal back above the 23.6% Fib at 1216.87 aims for the 14.6% expansion at 1231.49.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices put in a Bullish Engulfing candlestick pattern, hinting a bounce may be ahead. A break above 87.67, the intersection of the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement and channel floor support-turned-resistance, exposes the 23.6% level at 90.62. Near-term support is at 82.88, the October 15 low.