AUDIO - Take Control of the Long Term Investments

For months, Merlin has been encouraging listeners to look at their long term investment accounts to get a greater understanding of how they are positioned in these uncertain times. On this show, several listeners seek further suggestions on just how to accomplish this. Merlin walks them through the steps to identify what the fees are with their long term investments and how to improve their personal financial situation.

Merlin Rothfeld has been actively involved in the financial markets since 1996. After receiving his degree in Business Finance, Merlin worked for a large financial planning firm in California where he applied traditional, long term investment strategies.