Weekly Digest Oct 20-24: global stocks decline on New York Ebola case, gas trading in Russia, things Apple won't say

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting and informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Ebola's impact on markets: what is more frightening - the virus or the fear?
- CNBC: Ebola in NY: Will US stocks follow Europe lower?
- Bloomberg: S&P 500 Futures Little Changed Amid New York Ebola Case
- CNBC: Asia stocks mixed as Ebola, China concerns offset US gains
- BK Asset Management: How Ebola Can Impact the FX Market
- Bloomberg: Treasuries Advance as New York Ebola Case Boosts Safety Demand
- MarketWatch: It won't be Ebola that does in the stock market
- Counting Pips: An Ebola Armageddon Could Trigger a Rebirth in Gold and Silver Prices
- Reuters: Stress tests, Ebola cool global stocks after best week of year
- The Economic Times: Brent slips towards 86 dollar as New York Ebola case hits risk appetite
- Forbes: Despite World Panic, The Rate Of New Ebola Infections Is Already Slowing Down
Forex news:
- MarketWatch: Dollar falls against yen on New York Ebola Case
- Action Forex: Technical Analysis for Major Currencies
- FXEmpire: Daily Wave Analysis for 24 October 2014
- DailyFX: Pound to Fall on Ebbing BOE Rate Hike Bets if 3Q UK GDP Underperforms
- Bloomberg: Yen Halts Six-Day Decline Versus Dollar on New York Ebola Case
- The WSJ: Dollar Bulls Slow the Stampede
- Pound Sterling Live: Pound Rate Today: GBP to EUR Exchange Rates Slides, But Funding Demands to Keep EUR Under Pressureas Retail Sales Fall
- Barron's: Get Ready For Sustained U.S. Dollar Rally - Barclays
- Market Spectator: Aust dollar rebounds in late trade
- MQL5 Blogs: Currency Wars Are Back: 'Export Your Deflation to Someone Else'
- The Economic Times: Rupee ends flat; outlook positive
The most relevant this week: Amazon suffers losses, UK economic growth slows, gas trading in Russia
- Bloomberg: Gold Trades Near 1-Week Low as Investors Assess Economy
- The WSJ: Investors Eye New Zealand Election
- Russia Today: Russia launches first-ever gas trading in St. Petersburg
- Business Spectator: UK economic growth slows in Q3
- Russia Today: Eurozone crisis might not be over, S&P warns
- Financial Times: China’s underlying growth trend slows into Q4
- BBC News: Microsoft profits beat expectations despite Nokia drag
- The Economist: Japanese carmakers. Lots of oomph
- MarketWatch: Amazon’s spending leads to another loss
- BBC News: Tesco shares slump after raised profit error
- The Guardian: Hong Kong protesters plan spot referendum over government talks
Trader's self-development: online futures trading transaction costs, saving for retirement in your 20s, things Apple won't tell you
- Barron's: Oil’s Slump Won’t Last; Which Stocks to Buy Now
- MQL5 Blogs: VIDEO LESSON - Online Futures Trading Transaction Costs: transaction costs that traders pay when trading futures
- Learn to trade the market: How Often Do Professional Forex Traders Actually Trade?
- MQL5 Blogs: What to Expect From Your Bond Mutual Fund
- Forbes: What An October Pullback May Lead To For Investors
- MQL5 Blogs: How to make $2.7 billion in a week -It's like Fashion Week for the furniture world
- Forbes: A Step By Step, Tough Love Guide To Saving For Retirement In Your 20s
- MarketWatch: 10 things Apple won’t say
- Financial Times: Foreign direct investment: it’s not all good