Portugal is going to sell dollar-denominated bonds this year

Portugal wants to sell dollar-denominated bonds for the first time in four years, as said the head of the country's debt agency.

"We are looking to do a dollar bond this year with the aim to diversify our investor base," said João Moreira Rato, president of Portugal's debt agency, IGCP, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Portuguese bonds have been among the world's best performers so far this year, returning 14.3%, compared to a 5.86% rise in a pan-European government bond index, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The yield on Portugal's 10-year government bond has almost halved this year to 3.45%.



In addition to the dollar bond, Portugal also is considering a direct sale of euro-denominated bonds to investors in a so-called syndication in the second half of this year. Mr. Rato said the debt office could sell a bond with a maturity of more than 10 years at the sale.