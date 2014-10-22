USDJPY bearish outlook

This is a relatively strong trade based on what we have seen with the USDJPY pair at the moment.

Here you see a test on the Fibonacci retracement as well as a critical price zone. Yes, it is a rather early sell at the moment, but we are looking at a more bearish than bullish trade. Given how this pair has been performing against the EURUSD, it is almost inversely correlated. With the EURUSD pair in process of breaking out of its down trend, we may finally see the dollar's strong days ending.