Monday trading: Qualcomm and Berkshire Hathaway eyed

Among the firms whose shares are expected to trade actively on Monday are Qualcomm and Berkshire Hathaway.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway BRK.A registered lower earnings for the fourth quarter, releasing the results in conjunction with the billionaire investor’s 50th annual letter to shareholders.

Qualcomm Inc. QCOM could see its shares move today, as Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF on Sunday introduced its new flagship Galaxy S6 smartphone which contains processors developed entirely in house rather than chips from Qualcomm.

Sotheby’s BID is predicted to post fourth-quarter earnings of $1.28 a share, according to the consensus of analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Mylan MYL is projected to report fourth-quarter earnings of $1.05 a share, before the market's Monday open.

NutriSystem Inc. NTRI is expected to post fourth-quarter earnings of 16 cents a share, says MarketWatch.



Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. SLXP which plans to be acquired by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. VRX is projected to report a quarterly loss of 24 cents a share.